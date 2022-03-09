Crime Reports: March 9, 2022
Published 8:07 am Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Arrests — Wednesday
William Cody Davis, 25, 145 Twin Oaks Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days default, fine of $245 for no driver’s license.
Demontay Deon Dunbar, 25, 203 Mickey Gilley Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for time served of three days for disturbing the peace.
Lester Frasell Thomas, 46, 199 Loomis Street, Clayton, court sentenced to a finde of $610 for theft of less than $1,000
Robert M. Johnson, 48, 120 Margaret Circle, Clayton, court sentenced to five days default, fine of $1,000, for possession of marijuana.
Arrests — Thursday
Kenya Marquette King Jr, 18, 195 Carolina Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for six days served, default 10 days, fine of $410 for illegal carrying of weapons.
Eddie L. Holloway, 37, 919 Eagle Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 10 days default, $710 fine for resisting an officer.
Dustin Wayne Allen, 39, 322 Iowa Street, Ferriday, on a P&P hold.
Patricia Anne Irwin, 35, 1112 Carter Street, Vidalia, on charges of improper supervision of a juvenile.
Amanda L. Walley, 44, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of improper supervision of a minor on two counts.
Sherry McCage, 50, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, cruelty to a juvenile on four counts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ray Box, 19, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts and cruelty to juveniles on four counts.
Dudley J Leblanc Jr, 57, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts and cruelty to a juvenile on four counts.
Gregory E. Martin, 21, 528 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on charges of cruelty to juveniles on four counts, contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, unlawful presence of a sex offender and failure to register as a sex offender on three counts.
Robert E. Lee, 50, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, cruelty to a juvenile on four counts.
Steven A. Martin, 19, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts and cruelty to a juvenile on four counts.
Theodore E. Johnston Sr, 41, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, cruelty to juveniles on four counts.
Jeremy A. Gossett, 44, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of minors on four counts and cruelty to juveniles on four counts.
Michael L. Herron, 53, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, drug paraphernalia, cruelty to a juvenile on four counts, possession of schedule II, warrant for another agency, intimidation of an officer on two counts.
Arrests — Friday
Justin D. Warner, 35, 262 Concordia Park Drive, Vidalia, on charges of flight from officer on two counts, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Wilbert Robinson, 50, 515 E Michigan Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, on charges of possession of schedule I, resisting an officer, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.
Arrests — Saturday
Anson Drake Gonzales, 22, 5755 Perry Lane, Lake Charles, on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and possession of stolen things.
Arrests — Sunday
Billy Evans, 305 Monticello Street, Hazlehurst, on a warrant for another agency.
Reports — Friday
Medical call on Louisiana 907
Disturbance on Ron Road
Medical call on Peach Street
Miscellaneous call on Morris Road
Medical call on Pear Street
Medical call on Murray Drive
Disturbance on Patsy Brown Road
Drug law violation on Louisiana 15
Auto Accident at The Camp
Nuisance animals on Ferriday Drive
Fire on Levee Addition
Auto Accident on Wild Cow Bayou Road
Fire on Levee Road
911 call on Deacon Wailes Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Theft on US84
Criminal Trespass on Hammett Addition Circle
Fire on Louisiana 3196
Loud music on Louisiana 565
Reports — Saturday
Fire on 2nd Street
Suspicious person on Dodge
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Lupe Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Smith Lane
Disturbance on Ferriday Drive
Auto Accident on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call on Freeman Street
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Sage Road
Medical call on Dunbarton Road
Miscellaneous call on Learned Drive
Medical call on Concordia Drive
Medical call on Firmin Drive
Fight on Belle Grove Circle
911 Call on Carter Street
Medical call on US84
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Smith Lane
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
911 Call on Silver Street
Medical call on Mack Moore Road
Reports — Sunday
Miscellaneous call on Forest Road
Residence Burglary on Eagle Road
Medical call on Doty Road
Disturbance on Marvinstone Circle
Miscellaneous call at JoJos Drive Thru
Burglary on US84
Medical call on Ferriday Haven
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Miscellaneous call on US84
Miscellaneous call on US84
911 Call on Smith Lane
Theft on Moose Lodge Road
Medical call on US84
Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue
Medical Call on Miranda Drive