Rained out rivalry game moved to Thursday

Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School and Cathedral fans will have to wait another day to see the two squads square off. According to the National Weather Service, about four inches of rain saturated the Miss-Lou region Tuesday which left fields in unplayable condition for a make up game Wednesday.

Thursday is forecasted to be a sunny day and will give the field another day to dry out. The Rebels and the Green Wave play at AC Thursday before turning around to play each other at Chester Willis Field in Cathedral’s home game. First pitch for Junior Varsity is set for 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

