Bessie Mae Chatman

Published 5:05 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

April 10, 1947 – March 2, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral Services for Bessie Mae Chatman, 74, of Ferriday, LA, who died March 2, 2022, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. James Baptist Church, with Rev. Samuel Guice, officiating.

Burial will follow at Ferriday City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com.

