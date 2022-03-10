Wildlife and Fisheries bills move closer to becoming law

Published 9:47 am Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

JACKSON — Lawmakers were busy Tuesday and Wednesday as four bills out of the Wildlife and Fisheries committee made progress. These bills would create the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship fund, legalize use of pneumatic weapons and special seasons for CWD collection, allow hunting and fishing licenses to have inclusion of organ donor designation and create a special archery season for velveted bucks in September.

Each of the bills passed the house Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, they passed the senate.

Thursday morning these bills were listed on the senate calendar for concurrence or non-concurrence.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Braves survive overtime battle with Panthers, advance to semifinals of SWAC tournament

Braves fall to Rebels in Oxford

Bulldogs start season on strong foot, under a new coach

Rained out rivalry game moved to Thursday

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How high do you think the price of gasoline will rise locally?

    • $5 per gallon or less (40%, 208 Votes)
    • $6 per gallon or less (31%, 160 Votes)
    • More than that (30%, 156 Votes)

    Total Voters: 524

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections