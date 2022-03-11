Alcorn’s Robinson runs Friday at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Published 2:36 pm Friday, March 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships will kick off on Friday, March 11, at Birmingham’s Birmingham CrossPlex.

Graduate runner Bralon Robinson will compete in the 60-meter dash to represent the Braves. His first heat will be Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Robinson qualified for this season’s contest at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Championship, shaving off .05 on his personal best to take home the goal. This will be the second consecutive season that the Canton, Miss. native has competed for Alcorn State at the national event.

ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time Friday, March 11 and starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, March 12. A re-air of the championship will begin at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 13 on ESPNU.

For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships and to purchase tickets, log on to ncaa.com.

