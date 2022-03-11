Crime Reports: March 11, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Shakeya Mona Williams, 23, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Arrests — Tuesday

Tabbitha Ann McCormick, 27, 8021 Pocahontas Avenue, Tampa, Fla., on charges of public drunk/vile profane language in public and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Sunday, March 6

Trevante Rashard Chatman, 29, 1 Sixth Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000/1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Lamesha Edricka Williams, 27, 2724 Miller Avenue, Natchez, held for other agency: Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitley Ann Williams, 33, 200 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Saturday, March 5

Christopher Andrew Smith, 41, 2 Shaw Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday, March 4

Nieger Dionne Price, 45, 1145 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Dog problem on Beechwood Lane.

False alarm on Oakland Drive.

Threats on Gloucester Court.

Shots fired on Roselawn Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intoxicated drive/subject on Silver Street.

False alarm on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Abandoned vehicle on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on East Oak Street.

Reports — Monday

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Property damage on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on New Street.

Identity theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Aggravated assault on Roth Hill Road.

Accident on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Kelly Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday, March 6

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Trespassing on Wood Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Roth Hill Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Temah Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

911 Hangup on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Northgate Road.

Simple assault on Lewis Drive.

Reports — Saturday, March 5

Unwanted subject at Carpenter Apartments.

Abandoned vehicle on South Commerce Street.

Intelligence report on North Circle Drive.

Malicious mischief on Woodville Drive.

Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Shaw Street.

Fight in progress on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Gloucester Court.

Reckless driving on Oakland Drive.

Reckless driving on Old Prentiss Highway.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Watts Avenue.

Disturbance on Pecanway Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop at Glenburney Nursing Home.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Hit and run on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop at Bluesky Gas Station.

Reports — Friday, March 4

Dog problem on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Dog problem on Beechwood Lane.

Theft on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Reckless driving on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Four traffic stops on Madison Street.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Dog problem on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Silver Street.

Theft on Highland Boulevard.

Shots fired on Spencer Avenue.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Kayne Davis, 18, 38 Windy Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Crystal Nicole Dennis, 38, 300 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Jeremy Antonio Dukes, 20-B Graves Avenue, Natchez, on charges of two counts of controlled substance distribution and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Released on no bond.

Ten-year-old, Cannonsburg, on charge of telephone harassment. Released on no bond.

Tanisha Lynette Jack, 34, 6521 Cambridge Street, Baton Rouge, La., bench warrant for speeding. Released on $1,474.20 bond.

Trevor Nathaniel Posey, 23, 6 West Selinda Road, Natchez, on charge of attempt to commit offense (murder). Held on no bond.

Shondra Monica Henderson, 39, 308 Southmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Arrests — Sunday, March 6

Walter Griffin, 70, 116 Crown Court, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released on no bond.

Arrests — Saturday, March 5

Robert Burton Gossett Jr., 46, 25 Shady Haven Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Devon Harry Harper, 8 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday, March 4

Michael Lee Davis, 58. 369 Cranfield Road, Ntchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Charles Edward Dye II, 39, 1738 Harazard Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Phillip Wayne Johnson, 38, 25 Roselawn Forest Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Released on $12,000 bond.

Andrea Johnston, 56, 37 Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jesse Lee Stewart, 55, 8 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of two counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony fleeing, and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Held on $350,000 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Angie Lane.

Shots fired on Providence Road.

Traffic stop at Natchez Powersports.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Three disturbances on Windy Hill Road.

Theft on Redd Loop Road.

Reports — Monday

Property damage on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Elbow Lane.

Threats on Fredrick Road.

Prowler on Old Highway 84.

Civil matter on State Street.

Four intelligence reports on State Street.

Theft on Fredrick Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Brooklyn Drive.

Reports — Sunday, March 6

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Deerfield Road.

Two harassment reports on Phillip West Road.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Disturbance on Crown Court.

Stolen vehicle on Leaf Street.

Harassment on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday, March 5

False alarm on Cross Street.

Shots fired on West Wilderness Road.

Unauthorized use on Reed Street.

Unwanted subject on Tasha Drive.

Intelligence report on Tasha Drive.

Harassment on West Wilderness Road.

Fight in progress on Shady Haven Road.

Unwanted subject on East Wilderness Road.

Reports — Friday, March 4

Theft on Pinemount Road.

False alarm on Cranfield Road.

Unwanted subject on Redd Loop Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Fraud/false pretense on Second Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Rice Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Misty A. Lineberry, 33, 100 Rolling Hills, Coushatta, Louisiana, on charges of resisting a police officer with force or violence on five counts.

Kelly A. Francois, 48, 186 Airport Road, Vidalia, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender on three counts.

Arrests — Monday

Derkesha Tucker, 25, 211 Louie Street, Lake Charles, on charges of battery of a correctional officer.

Michael Cody McJohnson, 35, 108 Hales Road, Rayville, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Destiny Cheyenne Daniels, 24, 80 John Banks Road, Mangham, on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer by false information, business burglary.

Michael L. Cain, 37, 80 John Banks Road, Mangham, on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer by false information, business burglary.

Brandon D. Farmer, 18, 139 East Cottondale Road, Vidalia, aggravated burglary, drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal institute, possession of schedule I and resisting with force.

Lessley Farmer, 28, 139 East Cottondale Road, Vidalia, on charges of aggravated burglary and possession of schedule II.

James H. Pecanty Jr., 38, 132 Ferguson Road, Monterey, on charges of domestic abuse battery and interfering with emergency communication.

Reports — Tuesday

Arrest on warrant on Carter Street

Suspicious person on US84

Auto Accident on Westside Drive

Medical call on Gillespie Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 569

Medical call on Smith Lane

Miscellaneous call on Terry Circle

Threats on Pear Street

Criminal damage to property on Virginia Avenue

Fire on Carter Street

Medical call on John Dale Drive

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Arrest on Warrant on Airport Road

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Medical call on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Florida Avenue

Medical call on Delaware Avenue

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Reports — Monday

Business burglary on US84

Medical Call on Pecan Street

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Battery on a correctional officer on US84

Medical call on Serio Boulevard

Criminal trespass on Louisiana 569

Residence burglary on Grape Street

Theft on Lee Tyler Road

Domestic violence on Louisiana 129

Aggravated burglary on Magnolia Street

Fire on Ferriday Drive

Loose horses on US84

Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane

Auto theft on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Theft on Louisiana 15