Natchez police investigating sexual assault, felony child abuse

Published 8:44 pm Friday, March 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman has been arrested on felony charges for allegedly abusing her child and the woman’s boyfriend has pending sexual assault charges against him by Natchez police, authorities said.

Placinta McNeil, 42, was arrested by the Natchez Police Department and charged with felony child abuse and felony child neglect on Wednesday. Her boyfriend Chuck Carter, 42, was also arrested Friday by the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office and is waiting on extradition to Natchez, where he will be charged with sexual battery under Mississippi Code 97-3-95, police said.

McNeil

Carter

Investigators with the Natchez Police Department were called to Natchez High School by Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators in response to a possible sexual assault reported to the school by an anonymous tip, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred off-campus and not during school hours.

After investigators spoke with the victim, they identified Carter as a suspect in a sexual assault case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry thanked the Tensas Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with this case.

He added this is an ongoing investigation and other charges may be pending.

 

