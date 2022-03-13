Crime Reports: March 13, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Placinta Ketoria McNeil, 42, 114 Melrose Avenue, Natchez, on charges of child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm; intentional torturing or burning of child and contributing to the neglect of a child. No bond set on either charge.

Email newsletter signup

Derrick Lamar Marsaw, 40, 218 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $702.50.

Reports — Friday

Drug related on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Thursday

Threats on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Welfare concern/check on Live Oak Drive.

Theft on North Temple Road.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Intelligence report on Ouachita Street.

Traffic stop at Morgantown Overpass.

Abandoned vehicle on Linden Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Miller Avenue.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Aldridge Street.

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 61 South.

Accident at Co-Lin Circle.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Auburn Avenue.

Accident on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Madison Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Property damage on Garden Street.

Theft on North Temple Road.

Threats on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tyler Gaines, 22, 10 Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Jerry Ray Hayles, 44, 183 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Cass Gordon Thurman, 33, 1344 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Deven C. Smith, 25, 22 Reba Christian Road, Natchez, on charge of statutory rape. Released on $250,000 bond.

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 25, 17 Jones Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession, capital murder (bond denied), and possession of a stolen firearm (bond revoked). Held without bond.

Alicia Alene Willard, 38, 130 Brightwood Avenue, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a building. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Dog problem on Steel Road.

Simple assault on Kingston Road.

Threats on Duck Pond Road.

Dog problem on Grafton Heights Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Unwanted subject on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Robins Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on Greenfield Road.

Breaking and entering on Traceside Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Case Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on North Swan Court.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Nine warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — xx

Xx

Arrests — Thursday

George Rice, 48, 1210 Plum Street, Vidalia, on charges of failure to signal, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Betty P. Richardson, 35, 510 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute.

Bill A Graham, 42, 102 Peach Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute.

Tony P. Carter II, 30, 164 Earl Davis Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute.

Kimberly D. Curry, 51, 67568 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and resisting an officer.

Arrests — Wednesday

Roosevelt Davis Jr., 27, 8 Pruett Road, Natchez, court sentenced to $100 fine for possession of marijuana.

Dustin Wright, 21, 136 Doyler Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to $275 fine for improper exhaust.

Alexis Mitchell, 25, 342 Loomis Lane, Clayton, court sentenced to $285 fine for speeding and no drivers license in possesion.

Mariah Taylor, 27, 11 Roosevelt Drive, Natchez, court sentenced to three days default for possession of marijuana.

Tina Delatte, 48, 62175 Bennette Road, Roseland, on charges of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, bench warrant for failure to appear, bench warrant for failure to pay, resistign an officer and a P&P hold.

Keristen Williams, 43, 6 Dotson Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to a fine of $100 for dogs at large.

Reports — Thursday

Welfare check on Ralphs Road

Unwanted person on Smith Lane

Cruelty to animals on Pear Street

Miscellaneous call on Ellard Road

Miscellaneous call on Nelson Street

Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Suspicious person on Robert Gray Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Goodin Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 15