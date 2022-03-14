Natchez police investigating apparent stabbing incident

Published 11:25 am Monday, March 14, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A man with what appeared to be stab wounds was transported to the hospital late Friday night.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers made contact with the man at Zipy Foods store on Old Washington Road in Natchez. However, when police questioned the man about what happened, he was uncooperative, Daughtry said.

“He won’t tell us where he was stabbed or who stabbed him,” Daughtry said.

The man left the hospital without being discharged and the extent of his injuries are unclear, he said.

Anyone with information should contact the Natchez Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001 to leave an anonymous tip.

