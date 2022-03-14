Norma Geisenberger

Feb. 17, 1939 – March 12, 2022

A graveside funeral service for Norma Beverly Hammett Geisenberger, 83, of Natchez, Mississippi will be held at 1 p.m. April 9, 2022, at the Natchez City Cemetery. Norma passed away on March 12, 2022, after a battle with late-stage cancer.

Mrs. Geisenberger was preceded in death by her parents, David Arthur Hammett and Mamie Smith Hammett.

Norma is survived by her husband Wilfred Wyatt Geisenberger and her two daughters, Carol Lee Mathias (Troy) and Connie Lynn Bradshaw (Jef). She was affectionately known as Grambi to her five grandchildren, Jennifer Williams (Shannon), Kindel Atkins (Kevin), Hunter Mathias (Holly), Cori Bradshaw, Keegan Bradshaw and eight great-grandchildren, River Vanderlinden, Christian Williams, Heart Williams, Kinsley Atkins, Keaton Atkins, Hudson Mathias, Harrison Mathias, and Hampton Mathias.

She was grateful for the time after her diagnosis to have the opportunity to visit with most of her family and dearest lifelong friends Beverly Risley, Linda Harris, Barbara Rhodes and Angela Gardner and so deeply thankful for Trevor Saxon whom she loved like a grandson.

She retired from the Red Cross in Natchez. She was an avid reader, loved uplifting poetry and sharing it with her friends and family. She was affectionately called the “master of canasta” by her canasta buddies!

Thankful for the blessing of a strong family faith carried down from generations that has stayed with our family through to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Courtney Wyles, her loving hospice nurse, Shelia Evans, Dr. Stubbs, Robbie Britt, Debra Mitchell, Deaconess Hospice, Deaconess Home Care, Mary Bird Cancer Center, and Francesca James for her generous love and attention.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The American Red Cross or the Judge George W. Armstrong Library, Natchez, Mississippi.

“I believe in the sun even when it does not shine. I believe in love even when it is not shown. I believe in God even when he does not speak.”

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.