Andrew Dorsey Jr.

Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

CANNONSBURG – Services for Andrew Dorsey, Jr., 45, of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA, will be at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cannonsburg, MS on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Tracy Cusic officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

