Polly Asher Rosenblatt, a native of Pewee Valley, Kentucky, and longtime resident of Fort Adams, Mississippi, fell asleep in the Lord on March 14, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Woodville under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 a.m. until service time. A mercy meal will be held at the church fellowship hall following the burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, to Robert B. and Ruth Morgan Asher, she was a graduate of Vanderbilt University, majoring in English and Mathematics. Following her graduation, Polly taught for two years at Margaret Hall Episcopal Girls’ School in Versailles, Kentucky, before moving to Mississippi upon her marriage to Tom Rosenblatt. Always an active participant in the life of her community, she initially worked for the Wilkinson County Board of Supervisors. Polly then taught English and Kindermusik at Wilkinson County Christian Academy. For the past fifteen years, she served as Director of the Woodville/Wilkinson County Main Street Association, in which role she obtained numerous grants for community enhancement projects and organized the long-running Woodville Deer and Wildlife Festival. Polly’s greatest joy was being an at-home mom to her three children. Raised in the Presbyterian Church, Polly converted to Eastern Orthodox Christianity and was a faithful member of Christ the Saviour Orthodox Church in McComb, Mississippi.

Predeceased by her parents, Polly is survived by Tom, her husband of forty-five years; her three children, Lindsay Rosenblatt and wife, Lauren, and their children, Asher, Anna Beth, and Avery, of Davis California; Mary Pace Rosenblatt Zanazzi and husband, George, and their son, Benjamin, of Lebanon, New Hampshire; and William Rosenblatt and wife, Myra, and their children, Lyle and Clara, of Columbus, Mississippi. Polly is also survived by her brother, Lyell, and his wife, Susan, and their daughter, Olivia, of Portland, Oregon.