Court Case Conclusions: March 16, 2022

Published 8:17 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 4-10:

None. (No criminal court on Tuesday, March 8)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 4-10:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 9:

Allen Cotton, 59, charged with willful trespass. Case remanded to files.

Justin Fuller, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness. Fine satisfied by time served (three days in jail).

Alicia Aleyne Willard, 38, charged with willful trespass. Case remanded to files.

Tabbitha McCormick, 27, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness. Sentenced to one day credit for time served. Fine set at $448.75.

Tabbitha McCormick, 27, charged with resisting arrest. Case dismissed.

Christopher Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement officer. Fine satisfied by time served (four days in jail).

