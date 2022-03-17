CPSO arrests Ferriday man for sexual battery of juveniles

RIDGECREST — A Ferriday man is accused of sexual battery involving children and possessing weapons as a convicted felon.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell D. Baxter, 64, who resides at 347 Cowan St. in Ferriday.

Baxter is charged with four counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13, one count of sexual battery and five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, the CPSO Cybercrime Unit reportedly received information relative to an adult man allegedly making inappropriate contact with multiple juveniles.

Based on the evidence discovered, an arrest warrant was obtained along with a search warrant for Baxter’s residence. These warrants were served at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday by Sheriff David Hedrick and the CID Unit, at which time Baxter was arrested and multiple firearms were seized.

Hedrick said he would like to remind parents to be mindful of where their children are at all times as well as those they associate with.

Anyone with additional information can contact CPSO at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip anonymously on the CPSO smartphone app.