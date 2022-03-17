Game Check: Turkey Harvest Reports from the opening days of the season, why hunters should submit game checks

JACKSON — Turkey season opened up a couple days ago and hunters in Southwest Mississippi have hit the woods in full of force. On the eve of spring turkey season, Adams County had five bird harvests reported for the youth turkey season. The number has shot up to 25 as of Thursday morning according to game check data from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Wilkinson County has 28 reported harvests this season, Jefferson County has 23, Amite has 42, Franklin County has 39, Lincoln County has 28, Copiah County has 27 and Claiborne has 13 reported harvests. Game check is required by law and hunters must report all Wild Turkey Harvests by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest.

Hunters can report harvests through the MDWFP app, MDWFP.com/gamecheck or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART. You will need to know the beard length, spur length, and the county of harvest.

If hunting at a WMA such as Caston Creek, Sandy Creek or Canemount, hunters are required to check in which can be done from the MDWFP app. These WMAs are by draw only the first couple weeks of Turkey Season so check before you go. Hunters can hunt in the Homochitto National Forest during the state season.

Why harvest reports are important

Mandatory turkey harvest reports allow for more precise research management, according to the MDWFP. Details gathered help monitor populations and harvest data than an annual harvest survey. It helps improve regulatory decisions.

Turkey harvest reports help the MDWFP understand the impact of season frameworks on hunters, turkeys and hunts. It helps the department understand at a county level who needs help improving populations.