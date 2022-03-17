Vehicle chase begins in Louisiana, ends with a man apprehended on Natchez Main Street

NATCHEZ — A high-speed vehicle chase started in Louisiana and ended on Main Street in Natchez after crossing the Mississippi River bridge on U.S. 84.

After a shooting incident in Concordia Parish, area law enforcement followed a red Dodge truck at high speeds across the bridge, right onto Government Fleet Road into River Terminal Road, then onto Lower Woodville Road crossing John R. Junkin Drive to Homochitto Street, then to Martin Luther King Jr. Street before law enforcement eventually apprehended the driver on Main Street near N. Pearl Street, according to authorities with Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

More details on the shooting in Concordia Parish were not immediately available.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Vidalia Police, Natchez Police and ACSO collaboratively chased the vehicle before its driver was apprehended.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.