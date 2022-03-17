Vehicle chase begins in Louisiana, ends with a man apprehended on Natchez Main Street

Published 4:43 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Law enforcement vehicles swarm Main Street in Natchez during a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Concordia Parish. (Submitted photo)

NATCHEZ — A high-speed vehicle chase started in Louisiana and ended on Main Street in Natchez after crossing the Mississippi River bridge on U.S. 84.

After a shooting incident in Concordia Parish, area law enforcement followed a red Dodge truck at high speeds across the bridge, right onto Government Fleet Road into River Terminal Road, then onto Lower Woodville Road crossing John R. Junkin Drive to Homochitto Street, then to Martin Luther King Jr. Street before law enforcement eventually apprehended the driver on Main Street near N. Pearl Street, according to authorities with Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

More details on the shooting in Concordia Parish were not immediately available.

Email newsletter signup

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Vidalia Police, Natchez Police and ACSO collaboratively chased the vehicle before its driver was apprehended.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

More News

UPDATE: Suspects identified in two vehicle pursuits; woman in second chase rams police car three times

Watch: St. Patrick rids Natchez of snakes, tunes of a bagpipe lead the way

Second vehicle chase crosses Vidalia to Natchez bridge, hot on the heels of the first

BLAZE OF GLORY: Natchez Little Theatre presents ‘The Miss Firecracker Contest’

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections