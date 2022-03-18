Crime Reports: March 18, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Jenifer Nicole Freeman, 46, 1301 Lafayette Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Tuesday

Charnique Roschelle Brown, 27, 144 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $347.50.

Marcus Catrell Frazier, 44, 11 Madison Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $502.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Trachonitis Lysanious Ivory, 44, 11 Government Fleet Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violations. No bond set.

Anthony Catrell Thompson, 37, 93 Aldrich Street, Natchez, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting or obstruction arrest. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Monday

Hollis Louis Green, 31, 113 Covington Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set on either charge.

Tyran Jabari Newman, 25, 22 Jason Court, Natchez, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Domestic disturbance on Lafayette Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Roth Hill Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on South Shields Lane.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on East Franklin Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Millette Street.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Warrant/affidavit at Advance Auto Parts.

Hit and run on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Fight in progress on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

Traffic stop on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Jackson Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Burglary on Watts Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Dog problem on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Covington Road.

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Old Washington Road.

Loud noise/music on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Judith Lynn Roberts, 52, No address, Natchez, on charge of burglary – breaking and entering. No bond set.

Lacye Michelle Starling, 30, 300 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of bench warrant for contempt of court/drug court. Held without bond.

Willie Thomas, 61, 13 Beacon Road, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on no bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Check for warrant on Lotus Drive.

Dog problem on Reba Christian Road.

Disturbance on Southview Drive.

Gas drive-off on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Grafton Circle.

Reports — Monday

Threats on Benjamin Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Disturbance on Atkinson Lane.

Theft on Gadwall Court.

Traffic stop at Tractor Supply Company.

Disturbance on Beacon Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Ashley Curry, 37, 150 Church Lane, Wildsville Louisiana, court sentenced five days default for drug paraphernalia and a fine of $460.

Devin N. Collier, 21, 120 Magnolia Acres Road, Natchez, court sentenced to six months suspension, credit for three days time served for sexual battery and a fine of $760.

Daphene R. Cooper, 36, 6377 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, Court sentenced to six months suspension and 24 month probation for DWI 1st charge and fine of $457.50.

Tyrell J. Clark, 30, 114 Garden Drive, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse and battery by strangulation.

Alexis R. Johnston, 24, 1635 Azalea Street, Vidalia, on charges of bank fraud, illegal possession of stolen things.

Kimberly N. Cowart, 22, 1634 Azalea Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule 1, possession of schedule II and drug paraphernalia (warrants).

Amanda J. Watson, 44, 167 Earl Roberts Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule II on two counts and possession of schedule IV on two counts.

Mitchell D. Baxter, 64, 347 Cowan Street, Ferriday, on charges of being a convicted felon with a firearm on five counts, sexual battery, sexual batter with a victim under the age of 13 on four counts.

Christopher J. Fain, 29, 602 North Spruce Street, Vidalai, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with controlled substance, convicted felon with a firearm and a P&P Violation.

Ellion A. Ater, 32, 643 Louisiana 569 Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II and possession of a firearm with controlled substance.

Arrests — Tuesday

Derrick Cooper, 42, 200 Smith Lane, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Brandi Brown, 36, 416 EE Wallace Boulevard, Ferriday, on a P&P hold violation.

Olajuan Leonard, 30, 132 Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday, on charges of being a convicted felon with a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Lashanda Bowman, 37, 200 Kyle Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Cameliz A. Wilson, 40, 142 Ralph Road, Vidalia, on charges of issuing worthless checks.

Sherry A. McCage, 50,

105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of principal to molestation of a juvenile on three counts.

Dudley J. LeBlanc Jr, 57, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of principal to molestation of a juvenile on three counts.

Robert. E Lee, 50, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of molestation of juveniles on three counts.

Jeremy A. Gossett, 44, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of molestation of juveniles on three counts.

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Spruce Street

Medical call on Ralph’s Road

Auto Accident on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on Morris Road

Domestic violence on Garden Drive

Theft on Eagle Road

Criminal trespass on Ames Road

Unwanted person on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Azalea Street

Auto Accident on Airport Road

Suspicious person on Crestview Drive

Medical call on Bingham Street

Drug Law Violation on Louisiana 569

Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane

Medical call on 7th Street

Disturbance on Doty Garden Circle

Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane

Miscellaneous call on US84

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Willow Street

Stalking on Carter Street

911 Call on Main Street

Indecent behavior on Carter Street

Medical call on Wilson Street

Arrest on warrant on Maryland Avenue

Medical call on Carter Street

Theft on LS Wade Road

Suspicious person on US84

Arrest on warrant on US84

Medical call on Carter street

Nuisance animals on Morris Road

Miscellaneous call on Townsend lane