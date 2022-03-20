March 11, 1975 – March 18, 2022

Funeral Services for Christopher Dale Angles, 47, of Natchez, MS, who died March 18, 2022, at his residence in Vidalia, LA, will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel, with Br. Sullivan, officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Survivors: Mother- Barbara Jean Foster and husband John Foster, Father- Bill Angles and wife Des Angles, son Christopher Dale Angles Jr and wife Brady, grandson Baby Elliot James Angles, brother- Willie Angles and wife Valerie Angles, niece- Shiloh Angles, fiancé- Jessica Henry and son Austin, half-sisters- Suzi Higgles and Jeri Novalany, stepsisters – Vickey Foster and Janet Keene, stepbrothers- Rooney Foster and James Foster.

Pallbearers: Herbert Murray, Rodney French, Shane Merritt, Ryan Quinn, John Reeves, Adam Stick Heidel, Lil Billie Maxie, Chris Merritt.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com