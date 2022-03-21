Nov. 6, 1942 – March 11, 2022

Funeral Services for Flora Jean Marvel Morales, 79, of Natchez, MS, who died March 11, 2022, at Adams County Nursing Center in Natchez, MS, will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Providence Baptist Church, with Rev. Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

