Paul Mark Melancon

PASS CHRISTIAN – Mark Melancon passed away March 19, 2022, at the age of 75.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark Nelson Melancon and Gertrude Brignac Melancon; stepson, Scott Blankenship and sister-in-law, Susan Roth Hardeman.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Melancon; son, Mark Melancon; in laws, Ajae Hardeman, Alana and Gary Mendoza, Deborah and Glenn Lachney, Clifford and Crystal Hardeman: godson, Bobby Meehan (Kathy); like a son, Ricky Christiana (Sandi); niece, Judy Rockwell (Norman); nephews, Anthony Procchi (Diane), Charles Durst (Jessica), Jake Durst (Jessica), Bradley Hardeman, Michael Hardeman, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will all miss him dearly.

He is Worthy Sir Knight of the fourth degree of the Knights of Columbus.

Visitation will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571, Friday, March 25, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christan Burial at 9 a.m. Burial will follow with military honors at Biloxi National Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org

The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian, MS, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com