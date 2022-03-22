HBCU All-Star basketball game features Bussie coaching, Henry playing

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The HBCU All-Stars, LLC has announced the 2022 roster and coaching staff for the All-Star Game on Sunday, April 3. Showcasing the best talent in HBCU basketball, Alcorn State’s Lenell Henry and head coach Landon Bussie will be on the court and the sideline during the event.

The game will be held during the Final Four weekend in New Orleans at the Lakefront Arena at 3 p.m. CT/ 4 p.m. ET and will air live on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream on Paramount+.

For his final year of eligibility, Henry joined the Braves men’s basketball program during the 2021-22 season. At Alcorn, the Chicago, Ill. native has played in 29 games with 22 starts and was instrumental in the Braves regular-season championship title and SWAC tournament run. The graduate forward averages 26.0 minutes, shooting 39.8 percent from the field, 40.7 percent in three-point range, and 61.5 percent at the free-throw line. Against conference opponents, Henry shoots 47.4 percent from the floor, including 45.5 percent in three-point range and 64.0 percent at the free-throw line. He averages 9.9 points per game and 5.1 rebounds. He had a career-high 22 points at Jackson State and 13 rebounds versus Mississippi Valley State this season.

Bussie, the 2021-2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, took a 6-13 team in his first season to a 17-17 (14-4 in league play) team that garnered the 2021-2022 SWAC Regular-Season Title, the first championship for the program in 20 years. The team then became the No. 1 seed in the SWAC Tournament and appeared in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

The inaugural contest comprises some of the best players from four HBCU NCAA Division I and II conferences in the country, and it is backed by the official sponsor of the HBCU All-Star Game and Aflac. The nation’s top 24 players will be split up into two teams of 12 for the historic game, named after a pair of HBCU legends in John McLendon and Clarence “Big House” Gaines.

Bussie will coach Henry one last time as a part of Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines, made up of players who compete in the SWAC and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA). He will be assisted by Lincoln University’s Corey Lowery.

They will go up against Team McLendon, which comprises players who compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Robert Jones, head coach at Norfolk State, will lead the team. He will be assisted by Fred Watson, the head coach at Miles College.

To learn more about the HBCU All-Star Game and get additional information about its ancillary events and tickets, visit hbcuallstargame.com and follow @hbcuallstargame.