Historic Natchez Society and Natchez-Adams School Board meetings cancelled; Mayor and Aldermen meeting still on

NATCHEZ — A couple of meetings scheduled for today have been canceled due to inclement weather.

The monthly meeting of the Natchez Historical Society scheduled for today at the Historic Natchez Foundation, 108 S. Commerce St., has been canceled because of some water damage in the foundation’s lecture room.

“They have been working on our roof and some the downspouts got clogged and the water backed up into the lecture room,” said Carter Burn, executive director of the Historic Natchez Foundation.

The Natchez-Adams School Board, which was scheduled for today, has been canceled and rescheduled for next Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Braden Administration Building.

However, the meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen will go on as planned at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 115 S. Pearl St., Natchez.