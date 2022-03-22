More than 1,600 in Concordia Parish lose power, including Ferriday Police Department

Published 12:09 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

FERRIDAY — More than 1,600 utility customers in Concordia Parish have already lost power as severe weather impacts the Miss Lou.

According to Entergy’s outage map, the Town of Ferriday has taken a hit with power loss.

Just after 11 a.m. Ferriday Police Department shared on their social media that they lost power and instructed all residents who have emergencies to call 911 instead of calling the department.

This story will continue to be updated.

