Natchez Police officer ’loses everything‘ in house fire

Published 8:23 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Jan Griffey

A fire destroyed the home of a Natchez Police Officer on Tuesday. (Submitted Photo)

NATCHEZ — A Natchez Police officer lost his home to a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Officer Dequatarrius Jackson and his fiancé and 3-year-old son had gone to his mother’s house during the storm and their home on Stampley Road in Fayette burned while they were away.

“They lost everything,” Daughtry said. “They are still in shock.”

Email newsletter signup

Those who wish to donate to help Officer Jackson and his family may contact Commander Cal Green at the Natchez Police Department, 601-445-5565.

More News

Natchez Water Works customers may face rate increase

‘Yet again, mother nature has spared us,’ Miss Lou survives brunt of Tuesday’s storm

Historic Natchez Society and Natchez-Adams School Board meetings cancelled; Mayor and Aldermen meeting still on

UPDATE: A lot of trees, power lines down and no structural damage reported as of yet

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you agree March Madness — NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament — is the greatest sporting event of all time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections