Sheriff: Beware of downed tree blocking road amid severe storm

NATCHEZ — Traffic is blocked by a downed tree on Kingston Road just east of Greenfield Road in Natchez amid a Tuesday storm.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten shared the above photo of the damage and traffic at a standstill.

Adams County and surrounding areas in South and Central Mississippi is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Jackson office.

The worst of the storm is expected to be past the county by 2 p.m., local authorities said.