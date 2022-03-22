Sheriff: Beware of downed tree blocking road amid severe storm

Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten submitted this photo of a downed tree blocking Kingston Road amid a Tuesday storm.

NATCHEZ — Traffic is blocked by a downed tree on Kingston Road just east of Greenfield Road in Natchez amid a Tuesday storm.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten shared the above photo of the damage and traffic at a standstill.

Adams County and surrounding areas in South and Central Mississippi is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Jackson office.

The worst of the storm is expected to be past the county by 2 p.m., local authorities said.

