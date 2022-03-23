Black River Lake Commission instates a no-wake zone due to high water

Published 8:01 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

MONTEREY — Black River Lake reached a level of 40.76 feet as of this morning and will be a No-Wake Zone until the level falls below 39.5 feet, Black River Lake Commision Member Joe DeArmond said. The board met this morning to instate the no-wake zone and the sheriffs office for Concordia Parish and Catahoula Parish have been notified. 

Black River Lake’s no-wake zone includes Workinger Bayou, which connects Black River Lake to Horseshoe Lake, he said. Boaters are able to run their motors if they don’t cause a wake. They can also idle or use trolling motors.

“The no wake zone is to protect the home owners who have floating boat houses and boat sheds. They are in a big bind right now,” DeArmond said. “When we get a lot of waves it runs the risk of wires being pulled out and fall in. A boat house could break off and float down the lake. If it breaks free it could hit someone else’s dock or boat house. We also lose a substantial amount of ground to erosion during a high water situation.” 

Last year, the Black River Lake Commision placed the lake under a no-wake zone because of similar circumstances. 

Anyone who has additional questions about the no-wake zone on Black River Lake can contact the Concordia Parish Police Jury at 318-336-7151.  

