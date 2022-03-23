Daisy Thompson Bynum

Dec. 11, 1934 – March 12, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Daisy Thompson, 87, of Natchez, who died Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Pastor Maurice Irving officiating.

Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Daisy was born December 11, 1934, in Stanton, MS, the daughter of Ella Thompson Johnson and Charlie Thompson. She was educated in the Adams County School District. Mrs. Bynum was a member of Greater St. Mark Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Maurice Irving where she served on the Usher Board.

She is preceded in death by her infant son, Michael, parents, husband, Thomas Bynum and sister, Essie Gaines.

Daisy leaves to cherish her memories: her children: James Thompson (Wynotta) of Inglewood, CA, Dianne Bynum Dent of Gardena, CA, Brenda Bynum of Inglewood, CA, Linda Bynum (Terrance Woods) of Natchez and Darron Bynum (Kirsten) of Valley Glen, CA; brothers, Johnnie Thompson and Robert Johnson, both of Natchez and special friend, Kenneth Watson. She will forever be loved and missed by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

