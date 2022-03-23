Emmer Jean Eanochs

Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE – Services for Emmer Jean Eanochs, 88, of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, will be at Crown Point United Methodist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Marvin Eanochs officiating.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Daisy Thompson Bynum

Gladys Marie Bridgewater Minor

Michael Ray Davis 

Susie Hunter

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you agree March Madness — NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament — is the greatest sporting event of all time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections