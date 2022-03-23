Michael Ray Davis 

Published 12:46 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE – Services for Michael Ray Davis, 62, of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at VA Medical Center in Jackson, MS will be at Spirit Filled Life Christian Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m.  Burial will follow at the Fellowship Baptist Church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Daisy Thompson Bynum

Gladys Marie Bridgewater Minor

Susie Hunter

Martha McGee

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you agree March Madness — NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament — is the greatest sporting event of all time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections