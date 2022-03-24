Adams County jailer arrested for allegedly supplying contraband to prisoners

Published 1:32 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ —Adams County Sheriff Office deputies have arrested a jailer in the Adams County Jail for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

Nakeria Virgil

Nakeria Virgil was arrested on Wednesday. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten terminated Virgil on March 10, after an internal investigation into how contraband was making its way into the jail.

Her arrest came after a further investigation was completed.

Email newsletter signup

“I hold my employees accountable for their actions and when an employee breaks that trust and puts other employees’ lives at risk, there will be severe consequences. In this case, Virgil put everyone in the jail at risk and that will not be tolerated,” Patten said.

More News

WATCH: Fisherman rescued after wall collapse along Natchez riverbank

UPDATE: Natchez fisherman airlifted after concrete retaining wall collapses on him along riverbank

Concrete retaining wall collapses on Natchez fisherman on Mississippi River bank

Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you agree March Madness — NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament — is the greatest sporting event of all time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections