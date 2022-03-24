Rebels send 43 archers to AIMS South State Archery Tournament

HATTIESBURG — Adams County Christian School sent 43 archers from grades 4 to 12 to compete in the AIMS South State Archery Tournament. They competed in the MAIS Division 5A.

The elementary archerts placed second with a score of 1,905, middle school archers were in second place with 2,846 with two teams left to shoot. High School archers scored 3,080 and are in second place with four teams left to shoot.

With two days of teams shooting, AC’s Drake Hale was in second place with a score of 268 in the middle school division. Hart Smith was in the top male spot for high school with a score of 267. Top female shooters include Madison Walker with a score of 267 and Allison BreAnna Groue with a score of 253.

The tournament will conclude Friday. AC archers will continue to practice under the direction of coaches Cricket Daugherty, Travis Smith and Paul Fenn as they head to the state tournament in the first week of April.