Walter Henderson

May 8, 1956 – Jan. 8, 2022

Walter, 65 years old, was born in Natchez, MS to Dr. Jesse Lowe Henderson and Ann Elizabeth Bahin Henderson.

He was survived by his wife of 30 years, Michelle McMillin Henderson of Baton Rouge and his two brothers, Jess Henderson of Baton Rouge and Louis A. Benoist of Ferriday LA and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Henderson of New Orleans.

Walter was a talented woodworker and worked on many of the historic buildings in Natchez and built beautiful antique reproductions and custom furniture. He was an avid animal lover and passionate cook.

His dishes were loved by many. A celebration of his life is to be announced at a later date.