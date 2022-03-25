Firefighters battle house fire in downtown Natchez, resident escapes without injury

Published 8:06 am Friday, March 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Natchez resident narrowly escaped harm as fire consumed the back half of her house on North Rankin Street Friday night.

Firefighters responded to reports of the fire shortly after midnight Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found the back half of the house fully involved with flames covering the side walls, outside deck and roof.

The house had been split into apartments and one resident who was living in the back apartment of the house was able to escape before the flames enveloped the structure.

No other residents were in the other apartments of the house.

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.

