Feltus earns USA South Athlete of the Week honors

Published 4:28 pm Monday, March 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Allie Feltus

Allie Feltus, a freshman from Natchez, Mississippi competed at the Kennesaw State (McGarey) Invitational for Piedmont University last week in three events. In the shot put, Feltus set a new personal-best with a mark of 9.81 meters. In the discus, Feltus’ best throw was 37.17 meters while in the Hammer Throw, she concluded with a mark of 32.55 meters. This is the second time she has earned USA South Athlete of the Week honors.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Green Wave avoid series sweep against St. Joe Madison, look next to series against Central Hinds

‘Golf is a hard game,’ Brooking comes three strokes shy of first in flight

Roxie native Wright has four hits in series as Braves avoid sweep

‘Tomorrow is a new day,’ Cotten, Kaiser, Blain, Brooking finish first round over par at Beau Pré

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What's the best thing about spring in Natchez?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections