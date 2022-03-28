Feltus earns USA South Athlete of the Week honors

Allie Feltus, a freshman from Natchez, Mississippi competed at the Kennesaw State (McGarey) Invitational for Piedmont University last week in three events. In the shot put, Feltus set a new personal-best with a mark of 9.81 meters. In the discus, Feltus’ best throw was 37.17 meters while in the Hammer Throw, she concluded with a mark of 32.55 meters. This is the second time she has earned USA South Athlete of the Week honors.

