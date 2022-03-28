Five-year-old walks away from Frazier Elementary; is found safe near Family Dollar and returned to parent

Published 3:21 pm Monday, March 28, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A five-year-old student at Joseph Frazier Elementary School walked away from the school late this morning, but was found safe near the Family Dollar on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, about mile from the school.

The child’s mother said the child was recognized by people who knew her and they called her to alert her that they had the child.

“She was being bullied and walked was trying to get away from that,” the child’s mother said. “The school didn’t even notify me that she was missing.”

Email newsletter signup

Tony Fields, director of public relations and communications for the Natchez-Adams School District, said the issue is being investigated in an effort to make sure it does not happen again.

“We are extremely grateful the child was found and found safe and that she got to the parent. Everything else is being investigation,” Fields said. “I can’t stress enough how thankful we are that the baby was found safe.”

“We have some great people in our community who do the right thing,” he said. “We are truly remorseful and we need to get to the root of what happened.”

More News

Last Week in Natchez: March 21 to March 28, 2022

Attorney General’s Office clears trooper who shot, injured suspect in Woodville chase

‘Someone surely saw this person’: Couple offers reward for return of stolen electric scooter

‘I just want to help those people out’: Traveling nurse headed to Ukrainian border

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What's the best thing about spring in Natchez?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections