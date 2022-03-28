Aug. 06, 1949 – March 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Hubert Wayne Gray, 72, of Natchez who died on Friday March 25, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Friday April 01, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Patrick Anders officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Mr. Gray was born Aug. 06, 1949, in Natchez, MS the son of Willis Alexander Gray and Mary Catherine Anders Gray.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christian Jordan; sisters, Helen Margie and Shirley and brothers, Leroy, Robert, Alton and David.

Survivors include his brother, Clarence Gray and wife, Audrey of Natchez; son, Blue Jordan of the Gulf Coast; grandchildren, Shelby Jordan and Vivian Jordan and a number of nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.