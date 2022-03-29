Crime Reports: March 27, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Edward Lee Davis, 40, 575 Inez Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jimmy Lee Ware, 64, 3 McCabe Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Inez Street.

Traffic stop on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Assisting motorist on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Accident on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Identity theft on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Main Street.

Stolen vehicle on Roundale Street.

Accident on Creek Bend Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Pecan Way.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on North Union Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on State Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jeremy Kwamane White, 31, Reynolds Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and simple assault. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Revonne Corey 56, Emerald Mound Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held on $500.00 bond.

Amanda Paige Martinez, 34, U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Page Meredith Taylor, 28, Sunset Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Nakeria Wilson, 23, Northern Lane, Roxie, on charge of furnishing contraband to prisoners. Held without bond.

Radell Quester White, 42, North Street, Natchez, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, false information to law enforcement, inoperable tag lights on vehicle, and no driver’s license. Released on $2,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on Fieldview Drive.

Two traffic stops on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop at Chevron.

Dog problem on Brookfield Drive.

Dog problem on Fredrick Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Wednesday

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 North.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Unauthorized use on Lotus Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Unwanted subject on Otis Redding Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Tate Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Traffic stop on Walnut Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Larry Lawrence, 57, 227 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear on two counts.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tynesha Hollins, 25, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, on a court order for 10 days.

Joe L. Athens Sr, 43, 419 South 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of simple battery, disturbing the peace, contributing to delinquency of juveniles.

Shelby E. Smart, 22, 1114 Book Road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule I and possession of schedule II.

Weedon M McMillin, 37, 5063 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, P&P Violation.

Clayton L. Matt, 49, 2361 Louisiana 909, Monterey, court sentenced to DWI first offense, six months suspension, 32 hours of community service and a fine of $457.50.

James Drews, 65, 329 Patsy Brown Road, Monterey, court sentenced to simple battery, 15 days default, credit for time served five days and a fine of $510.

Meredith Green, 24, 581 Stephens Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 10 days suspension and a fine of $410 for disturbing the peace.

Jamien J. Green, 21, 706 Texas Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days default and a fine of $510 for criminal trespass.

Brandy Comeaux, 42, 110 Pear Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to 30 days jail suspended and a fine of $510 for theft of goods less than $1,000.

Tyrone D. Anderson, 39, 200 Smith Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to six days credit for time served for disturbing the peace.

Sterling Thompson, 26, 163 Flaherty Road, Monterey, court sentenced to 30 days default and a fine of $760 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Hebert, 38, 507 Braddock Drive, Houma, 15 days suspended, 12 days credit for time served, fine of $510 for misdemeanor theft.

Arrests — Tuesday

Joshua Wade Myers, 29, 202 Virginia Avenue, on charges of possession of schedule II.

Brandon Lee Trahean, 26, 129 Morris road, Vidalia, on charges of illegal possession of stolen things-vehicle.

Reports — Wednesday

Cruelty to animals on Forest Road

Medical call on Morris road

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Wildsville Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Miscellaneous call on Abraham Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 569

Drug law violation on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Loud music on apple street

Welfare check on Louisiana 131

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Criminal trespass on N Union Street

Simple burglary on Audubon Acres Circle

Auto theft on East Road

Auto theft on East Road

Auto theft on Airport Road

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle