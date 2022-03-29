Southern Miss Football starts final week of Spring Practice

HATTIESBURG – The Southern Miss football team went through the first of its final three practice sessions of the spring Tuesday morning at the Joe P. Park Practice Facility.

The Golden Eagles return to the practice fields on Thursday before finishing drills with its 10 a.m. spring game this Saturday, April 1, at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Admission is free to the spring game.

“It was a really physical day,” said Southern Miss second-year coach Will Hall. “It was a long practice and we really got after it. We tackled again and saw some people make plays on both sides of the ball.

“Today was our last big practice day. We are going to take a little bit off them Thursday and we have our spring game on Saturday. I am really pleased with how far we have come with our culture and hope to finish this thing out strong and stay healthy.”

The Golden Eagles went through a full-pad practice in just under two and half hours under overcast conditions as they continued to put in parts of all phases of the game, as well as enjoy a pair of team periods to highlight the workout.

One area Hall has seen improvement this spring has been the team’s offensive line through the first 13 practices.

“We have made a jump on the offensive line last week and again today,” said Hall. “Paul Gainer has played better over the last few practices at right tackle. We really feel like our O-Line is starting to gel and there are about seven or eight that we feel really comfortable about playing right now and they have taken some strides too.”