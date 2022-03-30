July 5,1933 – March 25,2022

Funeral Services for Carrie Conner, 88, of Natchez, MS, who died March 25,2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2,2022, at Grove AME Church with Pastor James Johnson, officiating.

Burial will be at Grove AME Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Email newsletter signup

Walk thru visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Social distancing and masks required.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com.