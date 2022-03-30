Concordia Parish, Adams County, 55 other Mississippi Counties are under tornado watch

Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

JACKSON — According to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Adams, Jefferson, Franklin and Claiborne Counties are under a tornado watch from 12:15 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Concordia Parish and Catahoula Parish are under the same tornado warning from 12:15 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Natchez is currently under a high wind warning until 7 p.m. and a flood warning until April 1 at 1 a.m.

Wind for Natchez is forecasted for Wednesday afternoon as being a south wind at speeds of 25 mph to 30 mph. Gusts could be as high as 60 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

