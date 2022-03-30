Court Case Conclusions: March 30, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 18-24:

None. (Adams County Justice Court closed on Tuesday, March 22 due to severe weather)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 18-24:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 24:

Anthony Catrell Thompson, 37, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 60 days with 55 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Anthony Catrell Thompson, 37, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 60 days with 55 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Terri Lyvette Carr, 52, found not guilty of simple assault.

Prennell Dewayne Shepherd, 46, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Robert Lewis Fitzgerald, 60, found not guilty of disorderly conduct: failure to comply.

Robert Lewis Fitzgerald, 60, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Alvion Terrill Sampson, 28, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. No jail time assessed. Fine set at $748.75.

Richard Donell Smith, 43, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.