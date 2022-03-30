Courthouse Records: March 30, 2022

Adams County

March 18-24

Civil suits:

Estate of Jonathan Grennell Jr.

Divorces:

Shannon Gould and Akshay Patel. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Jairus Quadre Patten v. Kimberly Denise Patten.

Marriage license applications:

Donald Alan Smith, 57, Chunchula, Ala. to Janger Janee James (Carter), 45, Chunchula, Ala.

Joshua Andrew Boone, 27, Natchez to Katelynn Leigh’Ann Bertelsen, 25, Natchez.

Demitri Lamar Minor, 23, Natchez to Patricia Kathlena Allen, 36, Natchez.

Jason Carl Polizzi, 44, Natchez to Terri Ann Fuqua (McCallister), 53, Natchez.

Roy Riley Bishop III, 32, Natchez to Jennifer Rene’ Bunch, 42, Natchez.

Jackie Dustin Davis, 28, Sumrall to Amanda Joy Clifton, 29, Sumrall.

Robert Turner Smith, 36, Flowood to Marlee Carson Wadsworth, M.D., 29, Flowood.

Deed transactions:

March 17-23

Patricia Smith to James Alan Ashley and Emily Sue Ashley, lot 11, Being a 7.3 +/- Acre Portion of lot 1 Forest Home Subdivision.

Logan Dane Garner and Caroline W. Garner to Nathan Joseph Gauthier Jr. and Stephanie Murray Gauthier, part of lots 24 and 25 White Apple Village Subdivision.

Edith Rae Loy to Kristy Jewel Atkins, lot 23 Woodhaven No. 1 Development.

Kimberly N. Lindsey to Marjorie L. Lazarus and Tierney Jule Reeves, lot 34 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Rayford E. Mayberry Sr. and Donald Mayberry to Donald Mayberry, lot 40 Highland North Subdivision, Second Development.

Denise Davis to Kevin Flanagan, lot 11 of the Eltringham lots.

Kimberlie Daniel to Richard Stewart, 12.1 Acre Tract, Portion of Brick Quarters Plantation.

Jimmy Ronald Roper Jr. to Elaine Eubanks, all that part and portion of lots 29 and 30 of First Addition to Hammetts Circle Subdivision.

Sebelle Gates Deese and Susan Margaret Budd to Charles K. Jordan Jr. and Lyda M. Jordan, lot 108 and part lying on the southerly side of lot 107 Clifton Addition.

Patricia E. Clark to William B. Clark, lot 20 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Walter Hunt Jr. to Penny Rachal, Tract 1, Description of a 0.504 acre lot being a portion of lot 5 of a subdivision of Oak Ridge.

Mortgages:

March 17-23

James Alan Ashley and Emily Sue Ashley to Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company, lot 11, Being a 7.3 +/- Acre Portion of lot 1 Forest Home Subdivision.

Nathan Joseph Gauthier Jr. and Stephanie Murray Gauthier to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, part of lots 24 and 25 White Apple Village Subdivision.

Dempsey White Jr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at an iron pin in the northwestern corner of Magnolia Hill Plantation.

B & D Farms, Inc. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at an iron pin on the northwestern corner of Magnolia Hill Plantation.

Margaret Anne Moore to United Mississippi Bank, lot 109 Oakland Subdivision.

Roderick Evans to Newrez, LLC, lot 16 College Heights Subdivision.

Charles K. Jordan Jr. and Lyda M. Jordan to Origin Bank, Ridgeland Branch, lot 108 and part lying on the southerly side of lot 107 Clifton Addition.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, March 24

Civil cases:

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jerlisia Corbin.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Patricia Dunmore.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Reginald Bell.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Glendale Griffin.

Fast Money v. Tommy Welch.

Bryan Johnson v. Debbie Nichols.

Tillman Furnishing v. Arnesia Wilson.

Tillman Furnishing v. Lewanda Dunlap.

Affordable Home Furnishings v. Natasha Robinson.

Fast Money, LLC v. Adrian Wallace.

Fast Money v. Fannie Champ.

Fast Money v. Kimble Johnson.

Fast Money v. Priscilla Thompson.

Concordia Parish

March 18-24

Civil suits:

In Re: Jackie Thomas.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Angela Champagne.

Diane Griffin v. Timothy Beaty.

Diane Griffin v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Agency.

Diane Griffin v. Safeway Insurance Company.

Succession of James Lawrence Clayton.

Interdiction of Curator Fee – Warner.

Interdiction of Daphane Monique Warner.

Interdiction of Daphane Monique Warner.

Carlisha McKeel v. Giavonnie Conner.

State of Louisiana v. Giavonnie Conner.

Kadonna Randall v. Robert Rowe.

State of Louisiana v. Robert Rowe.

Succession of Carolee Clayton Smith.

Joshua Myers v. Samantha Hixon.

Cassandra Trahern v. Samantha Hixon.

Cassandra Trahern v. ABC Insurance.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC v. Jacob Knapp.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Kathy Cook.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Michael Cook.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Jonterica Milligan.

Second Round, LP v. Julie Odom.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Brian Keith Nations, 49, Vidalia to Alaina Odelle Bedson, 38, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Tabitha Wroten to Mark Anthony Cannon Jr. and Shelby Nichole Cannon, lot 30 Audubon Subdivision.

Richard Wayne Bruce and Tracey A. Bruce to Taylor Brooke Yates and John Parker Nix, lots 11 and 12, Block No. 46 Bingham Addition.

Rhonda A. Dean, Alecha J. Avance and Melanie A. Merritt to John M. Smith, lot 7, Block No. 2 Crestview Subdivision.

Gail Marie Lovern Nations to Jeffrey M. Freeman and Jessica S. Freeman, lot 74 Rokofe River Park.

Mortgages:

Taylor Brooke Yates and John Parker Nix to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 11 and 12, Block No. 46 Bingham Addition.