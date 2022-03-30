Mississippi Legislation Update: Gunn, Hosemann sign bill to establish Velvet Hunting Season in Mississippi

NATCHEZ — Legislation pertaining to Wildlife and Fisheries made progress in Jackson Wednesday morning. After the house and senate had to go to conference to get an amendment worked out, House Speaker Phillip Gunn signed House Bill 1035 to establish a Velvet Hunting Season in Mississippi. Senate President Delbert Hosemann signed the bill Wednesday afternoon.

The bill would require the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to establish and regulate a special velvet hunting season for mature bucks. The season shall begin on Sept. 10 and end on Sept. 20. MDWFP is required by the bill to set a special hunting permit for the velvet hunting season. It will be archery only.

House Bill 606 would create a Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. It is still being worked on with a third conference to iron out any issues with the bill.

Senate Bill 2505, which would allow for the inclusion of organ donor status on hunting and fishing licenses, had a conference report adopted in the house and senate this week. Senate Bill 2010 had a conference report adopted in the house and senate this week. This bill would allow the use of air guns, air bows and pre-charged pneumatic weapons in deer hunting and authorize special seasons for Chronic Wasting Disease sample collection. These were both signed by Hosemann and Gunn on Wednesday afternoon.