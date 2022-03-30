Power Outages reported in Natchez, Adams County, storm damages light pole

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

This light pole snapped on 61 North by Miss-Lou Body Shop in Natchez. Adams County and Concordia Parish are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

NATCHEZ — Power outages have been reported in Natchez, Adams County as a line of storms bear down on the Miss-Lou. Entergy has reported power is out on Marin, Lindberg, Burkhart, parts of Firetower Road and parts of John R. Junkin by Dairy Queen.

Storm Damages

A light pole snapped on US 61 N by Miss-Lou Body according to Neifa Hardy, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency Community Liaison.

