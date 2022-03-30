Feb. 21, 1946 – March 27, 2022

Rose Marie (Tut) Durrell was born in Natchez, MS, to Agnes Watson Harris on Feb. 21, 1946. She transitioned to be with the Lord on March 27, 2022.

Tut, as she was affectionately called, was a snazzy dresser who loved cooking, shopping, traveling, and above all, taking care of children. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church.

Email newsletter signup

Rose was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Watson Harris; bonus mother, Willie Mae Robinson; brothers, Melvin Harris, Larry Harris and sister, Ida Mae Robertson.

Tut was a devoted and loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her dutiful and loving son, Broderick Earl Watson and her heart, Ian Parker Harris; brothers Nelson Harris, Jr. of Chicago, IL, Robbin Harris and Jimmy Walton of Natchez, MS, William Robinson of Vicksburg, MS; sisters, Carolyn Harris, Elizabeth Vance Harris, Roslyn Harris of Natchez, MS, Ellen (Thomas) Earls of Woodville, MS, Etta (Herman) Douglas of Chicago IL, Mary L Robinson, Barbra Harris, and Sandra Robinson of Natchez, MS, Elodie Haydon and Daisy B. Toney of Chicago, IL and Patricia Robinson of Dallas, TX.

She also leaves her special Friends Ann McKnight, Carolyn Carradine, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service for Rose Durrell will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church at 11 a.m. under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Birdon Mitchell, Jr. officiating.