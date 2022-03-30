Weather Update: Power Outages in Concordia Parish, Adams County, severe thunderstorm warning in effect

NATCHEZ — Power outages have been reported in Adams County and Concordia Parish as a line of storms bear down on the Miss-Lou. Entergy has reported power is out on Marin, Lindberg, Burkhart, parts of Firetower Road and parts of John R. Junkin by Dairy Queen. In Concordia Parish, Entergy’s outage map shows outages on BJ Road, Furr Road and Rokofee Road. In Ridgecrest, there are 12 outages reported and 79 customers effected.

Currently, there is a tornado watch for the area until 8 p.m. and the National Weather Service of Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Miss-Lou until 4 p.m. Penny sized hail is possible and wind can have gusts of 60 miles per hour.

Storm Damages

A light pole snapped on US 61 N by Miss-Lou Body according to Neifa Hardy, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency Community Liaison. She added reports of a tree down blocking Duck Pond Road and a tree down on South Wind. There are lines in the tree and the road is currently barricaded. Another tree is down on Lower Woodville Road near the Cloverdale Hunt Unit.