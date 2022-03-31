Crime Reports: April 1, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Kenneth Kynell Hunter, 52, 30 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set.

Curtis Dewayne Sanders, 48, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 29, 2901 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Monday

Kedric Troy Bindon, 50, 1111 Watkins Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.

Kassandra Karnithay Miller, 24, 168 Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $150.00.

Reports — Wednesday

Intoxicated driver/subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Shots fired on Elm Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Simple assault on North Shields Lane.

Suspicious activity on Homochitto Street.

Three traffic stops on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Meadowlane Drive.

Disturbance on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Espero Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Intelligence report on Garden Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Juvenile problem on Gloucester Court.

Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Monday

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on South Commerce Street.

False alarm on Claiborne Street.

Intelligence report on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Roselawn Drive.

Intelligence report on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Juvenile problem on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Accident on South Concord Avenue.

Simple assault on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Auburn Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jermeeshala Nicole Stacker, 24, Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held without bond.

Dantavius Terrell Watson, 32, East Woodlawn Avenue, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Canvas Back Court.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted subject on Old Meadow Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Providence Park.

Disturbance on Ruby Lane.

Unwanted subject on White Apple Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on Canvas Back Court.

Breaking and entering on North Palestine Road.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Monday

Trespassing on Magnolia Street.

Breaking and entering on Elvira Lane.

Breaking and entering on North Palestine Road.

Theft on State Street.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Two harassment reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Intelligence report on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s

Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Quentin Daniel Floyd, 36, 535 Hard Times Road, Fayette, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for license plates and a bench warrant for failure to appear for driving under suspension.

Dustin Wright, 21, 136 Doyle Road, Vidalia, on a P&P hold violation and seven days sanction

James Griffin III, 25, 3416 US 84, Clayton, on charges of simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Kenneth Jackson, 48, 338 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on a P&P violation.

Roosevelt Brooks III, 28, 1715 Ashland Avenue, Niagara Falls, New York, on charges of simple battery, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.

Arrests — Monday

James McGlothin Jr., 18, 222 County Meadows, Vidalia, on charges of violating protection order.

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on McJunkin Lane

Medical call on Ferriday Drive

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on Black Bayou Road

Theft on Twin Oakes Road

Miscellaneous call on Morris Road

Loose horses on US84

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Miscellaneous call at Delta Charter

Miscellaneous call on Nelson Street

Welfare check on Westside Drive

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Drug law violation on Loop Road

Theft on Carter Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 565

Disturbance on US84

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 909

Nuisance animals on Shady Acres Circle

Medical call on Stephens Road

Medical call on Apple Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Ferriday Drive

Disturbance on Green Acres Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 131

Medical call on Kyle Road