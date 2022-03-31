Lady Braves host Southern in three-game series

LORMAN, Miss. – After midweek action on the road, the Lady Braves bring the game home to the Alcorn Softball Complex for a three-game conference series versus Southern University on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Braves are 11-20 overall and 4-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and the Lady Jaguars are 8-20 overall and 6-3 in conference play.

Alcorn State enters the weekend after a doubleheader loss at Southeastern Louisiana and a series sweep of Grambling State last weekend. Kristian Edwards leads the Lady Braves offense with a .333 batting average, 90 at-bats, 19 runs, 30 hits (one double, five triples, one home run), and 18 RBIs.

Kiri Parker (4-4) leads the Alcorn bullpen with a 5.44 ERA. She has made 12 appearances for nine starts and four complete games. She has pitched 51.1 innings for 31 earned runs and 25 strikeouts. Batters see a .254 batting average against her.

Email newsletter signup

Southern comes to Lorman after a 1-2 showing versus Texas Southern. Alana Mark heads the Lady Jaguars at the plate with a .284 batting average with 74 at-bats, seven runs, and 21 hits (three doubles and three home runs) for 12 ribbies.

Raquel Latta (5-11) leads Southern in the circle with a 5.07 ERA with 24 appearances for 16 starts and two complete games. She has thrown 88.1 innings for 64 earned runs, 23 walks, ad 32 strikeouts.

The series will kick off on Friday, April 1, with a 4 p.m. doubleheader. The third and final game of the weekend will be Saturday at 1 p.m.