Local coaches, athletes headed to national Special Olympics games

NATCHEZ — Special Olympics Area 7 has two athletes and coaches from Natchez qualify for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, from June 5 to June 12.

Charles Cothern is the bowling coach, Patrice Cothern is a unified bowling coach, Nathan Gaude will compete in swimming and Michael Champ will compete in bowling.

These athletes and coaches will join more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean in the USA Games. Tommie Jones, the Area 7 Director, is asking people to make a donation to help cover travel costs for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

“We all have reasons to shine. For special olympic athletes and coaches, one of these reasons is the love of showcasing their talents,” Jones said. “Special Olympics Athletes display remarkable abilities not only on the field but in all areas of life. By celebrating their dedication and perseverance, we become champions for a more inclusive world.”

Donations can be mailed to the state office Special Olympics Mississippi at 2906 North State Street Suite 206, Jackson, MS 39216. On your check, put the name of the athlete or coach you are donating to for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Any questions can be directed to Tommie Jones at jonestom108@yahoo.com.