Southern Miss announces per-seat model and priority points system for 2022 Football Season

HATTIESBURG – As Southern Miss moves into the Sun Belt Conference next season, the Department of Athletics announced Thursday the opening of its football ticket sales for the 2022 season as well as announce changes in how you purchase season tickets for the upcoming campaign.

The Athletic Department has developed a fan-first model that will also put Southern Miss in the greatest position to be successful. In the past, the school has utilized a Zone Giving Model for purchasing season tickets. This model required an overall higher Eagle Club donation tiered by your desired section.

The school is now moving to a Per-Seat Donation model which will allow fans to donate to the Eagle Club per-seat you purchase, tiered based on your desired location. This model is more fan-friendly and will allow for more fans to sit in premium sections and for more fans to join the Eagle Club.

“We are excited to officially release the 2022 football season ticket sales in alignment with our first year of competition in the Sun Belt Conference,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain. “The support from our great fan base is more important now than ever. As we make this transition, we have many important goals ahead of us and we want to make sure we are doing all we can to continue to raise the bar for Southern Miss Athletics.”

The department also wants to recognize all past giving and future giving by implementing a Priority Points System that will award priority points on a tiered basis for all giving to the Eagle Club, facility projects, special campaigns, endowments, and any consecutive years of season ticket purchasing.

These points will rank donors and this ranking will be utilized for any postseason ticket assignments, parking upgrades, and priority for certain events. Additionally, there will be an implementation of a prize redemption program with these priority points to reward all donors.

More information on this program will be in the new Eagle Club brochure that will be mailed out, as well as our dedicated website page (click here).

To purchase season tickets, click here.

Fans can also call the Southern Miss Ticket Office at 601-266-5418 or the Eagle Club at 601-266-5299 for more information.